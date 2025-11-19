Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Has $10.66 Million Stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc $RVSB

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:RVSB – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,937,775 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 304,741 shares during the period. Riverview Bancorp comprises 5.7% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. owned 0.09% of Riverview Bancorp worth $10,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVSB. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 110.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 460,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after purchasing an additional 241,368 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 17.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 761,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,305,000 after purchasing an additional 110,466 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $249,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 204.1% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,318 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 31,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RVSB has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 1st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Riverview Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Riverview Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Riverview Bancorp Stock Performance

RVSB stock opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. Riverview Bancorp Inc has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.36.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.60 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 6.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Riverview Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 9th. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Riverview Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

