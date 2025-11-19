Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. Sells 6,000 Shares of Clearfield, Inc. $CLFD

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its position in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Clearfield comprises approximately 0.8% of Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Clearfield were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 952,059 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,295,000 after buying an additional 7,919 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 1.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 485,009 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Clearfield by 6.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 269,865 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,020,000 after acquiring an additional 15,659 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 770.2% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 176,304 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,240,000 after acquiring an additional 156,044 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Clearfield by 4.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CLFD opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $409.62 million, a PE ratio of 2,967.00 and a beta of 1.81. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $46.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.87.

A number of research firms have commented on CLFD. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Clearfield from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Clearfield in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Northland Capmk lowered Clearfield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Clearfield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures and sells various fiber connectivity products in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures; WaveSmart, an optical components integrated for signal coupling, splitting, termination, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and attenuation for integration within its fiber management platform; and active cabinet products.

