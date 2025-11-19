TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Has $47.41 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation $BEPC

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. trimmed its stake in Brookfield Renewable Corporation (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,444,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,395 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $47,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 59.0% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 95,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period. Monetary Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BEPC shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brookfield Renewable from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Renewable from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

BEPC opened at $42.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.69 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.73. Brookfield Renewable Corporation has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $45.10.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.373 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -167.42%.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

