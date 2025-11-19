Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 12,625 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,625 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 22,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 191,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 72.5% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 89,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $134.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.97 and a 200-day moving average of $138.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.60.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

