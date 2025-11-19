TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. Increases Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp. $PBA

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) by 4.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,472,691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,268 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $54,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 172.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 11.4% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,436 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Wall Street Zen cut Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PBA opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Corp. has a 1 year low of $34.13 and a 1 year high of $43.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The firm has a market cap of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.75.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.14). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 23.24%.The firm had revenue of $911.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 101.00%.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.