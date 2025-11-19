Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. $GIFI Shares Sold by Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.

Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI – Free Report) by 82.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,555 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 82,000 shares during the quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication were worth $117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GIFI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 6.2% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,144 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Gulf Island Fabrication by 208.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 25,321 shares in the last quarter. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Gulf Island Fabrication in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Gulf Island Fabrication Stock Performance

Gulf Island Fabrication stock opened at $11.76 on Wednesday. Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $11.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $188.15 million, a P/E ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.15 and a 200-day moving average of $7.24.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. Gulf Island Fabrication had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 12.59%.

About Gulf Island Fabrication

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures and modules in the United States. It operates through Services, Fabrication, and Shipyard divisions. The company provides maintenance, repair, construction, scaffolding, coatings, welding enclosures, and other specialty services on offshore platforms, inland structures, and industrial facilities; services required to connect production equipment and service modules, and equipment on offshore platforms; project management and commissioning services; hookup services; and civil construction and staffing services to the industrial and energy sectors, as well as undertakes municipal and drainage projects, including pump stations, levee reinforcement, bulkheads, and other public works.

