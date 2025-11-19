Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.

TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 446,472 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares during the quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $71,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 13.7% in the second quarter. MOKAN Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 120.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 364,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,098,000 after purchasing an additional 199,258 shares during the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC KS now owns 17,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,684,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 156,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,993,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $146.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $343.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.31 and a 200 day moving average of $156.33. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $144.09 and a 12 month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.09. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 32.63%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 24th were given a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 24th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.61%.

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 46,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,139,434.77. This represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,554 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.16, for a total value of $1,511,060.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 41,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,689.76. This trade represents a 18.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,056 shares of company stock valued at $7,892,036. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PG. Barclays cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $164.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.53.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

