Lockheed Martin FY2025 EPS Increased by Seaport Res Ptn

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report issued on Sunday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst R. Safran now anticipates that the aerospace company will earn $28.11 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $27.82. The consensus estimate for Lockheed Martin’s current full-year earnings is $27.15 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lockheed Martin’s Q1 2026 earnings at $6.85 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $7.21 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $7.33 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $7.97 EPS.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $0.62. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 111.84% and a net margin of 5.73%.The company had revenue of $18.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2025 guidance at 22.150-22.350 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $398.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $514.00 to $513.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $513.47.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE:LMT opened at $474.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $466.93. The stock has a market cap of $109.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.49, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.25. Lockheed Martin has a 1-year low of $410.11 and a 1-year high of $546.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 1st. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 7,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $491.04, for a total transaction of $3,826,183.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491.04. This represents a 99.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,697,527 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,048,993,000 after purchasing an additional 214,565 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 7.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,031,528 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,587,444,000 after buying an additional 560,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,884,954 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,256,147,000 after buying an additional 19,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,384,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,190,493,000 after acquiring an additional 79,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,287,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,021,846,000 after acquiring an additional 31,443 shares in the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

