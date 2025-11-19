Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF $SPBO

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPBO – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advyzon Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $363,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 109,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 49,859 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 664,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,409,000 after buying an additional 68,894 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,956,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,061,000.

SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPBO opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $27.84 and a 1-year high of $29.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.19.

About SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Corporate Bond ETF (SPBO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade US corporate bonds weighted in tiers by market value and issuer fundamentals. SPBO was launched on Apr 6, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

