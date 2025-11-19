Kingdom Financial Group LLC. Sells 80,471 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF $MUB

Kingdom Financial Group LLC. cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 59.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,332 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 80,471 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 5.1% of Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Kingdom Financial Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 9,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. boosted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 4,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 2,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kagan Cocozza Asset Management increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Kagan Cocozza Asset Management now owns 6,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB opened at $107.21 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.29 and a 12 month high of $108.60.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

