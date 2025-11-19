FY2025 EPS Estimates for Yum China Lowered by Zacks Research

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Yum China in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $2.45 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.47. The consensus estimate for Yum China’s current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Yum China’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.70 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Yum China had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.13%. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Yum China in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:YUMC opened at $47.59 on Wednesday. Yum China has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $53.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.83%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 526.3% in the third quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Yum China by 4,915.4% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

