Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 10,792 Shares of The Kroger Co. $KR

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 351,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,792 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $25,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Kroger by 85.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,397,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,945,848 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,385,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,084,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059,574 shares during the period. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al purchased a new position in Kroger in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,965,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Kroger by 80.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,185,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,768,000 after purchasing an additional 976,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus set a $85.00 price target on Kroger in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

Shares of KR opened at $67.46 on Wednesday. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $57.08 and a twelve month high of $74.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.55.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 11th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.08 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Kroger’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.700-4.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 35.53%.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

