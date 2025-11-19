Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. $AEP

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 69.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,269,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,519,000 after purchasing an additional 579,175 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,102,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,144,000 after buying an additional 4,323,569 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 30.4% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,631,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,130,000 after buying an additional 4,570,941 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,352,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,532,000 after buying an additional 285,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in American Electric Power by 8.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,237,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,332,000 after acquiring an additional 386,518 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kelly J. Ferneau sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $112,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,712. This trade represents a 15.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.58, for a total transaction of $607,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 30,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,578.84. This represents a 13.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 16,006 shares of company stock valued at $1,851,422 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets set a $126.00 target price on American Electric Power in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AEP

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock opened at $123.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $65.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.52. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.91 and a 1-year high of $124.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average of $109.73.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($0.01). American Electric Power had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. American Electric Power has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.850-5.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.39%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.