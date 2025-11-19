Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 1,388 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Kiker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 374.7% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 62.5% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 776.0% in the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 786.0% in the second quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marvell Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $78.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.99. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.08 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -605.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 11.01% and a negative net margin of 1.43%.The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.690-0.790 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -184.62%.

Marvell Technology announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 24th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Marvell Technology from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and thirteen have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.23.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $265,302.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 132,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,312,366.77. This trade represents a 2.64% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Chris Koopmans acquired 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $78.03 per share, for a total transaction of $530,604.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 104,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,179,494.75. The trade was a 6.94% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 27,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,109,632 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

