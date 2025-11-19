Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Increases Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. $HLT

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 21.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.3% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $261.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $291.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $246.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $283.50.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 11,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $3,207,207.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 79,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,404,099.40. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $268.08 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $265.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $263.10. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.04 and a 52-week high of $279.80. The firm has a market cap of $62.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 42.78% and a net margin of 14.19%.The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Hilton Worldwide has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.940-2.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.970-8.060 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 8.68%.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.