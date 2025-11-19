Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) CFO Andrew Dickinson Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) CFO Andrew Dickinson sold 2,500 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.23, for a total transaction of $313,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 154,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,354,922.65. This trade represents a 1.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

GILD stock opened at $127.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $157.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.32. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $127.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.19.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.31. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.86% and a return on equity of 50.99%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.050-8.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.99%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,359 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 44.1% in the first quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,289,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,596 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. Dbs Bank upgraded Gilead Sciences to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

Get Our Latest Analysis on GILD

About Gilead Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.