Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL) Director George Mark Mickelson Sells 10,000 Shares

Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) Director George Mark Mickelson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total transaction of $384,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 60,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,176. This represents a 14.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bristow Group Price Performance

VTOL opened at $37.28 on Wednesday. Bristow Group Inc. has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Bristow Group alerts:

Bristow Group (NYSE:VTOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.78. Bristow Group had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $386.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.00 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VTOL. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Bristow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VTOL

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bristow Group by 4.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,984,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,617,000 after purchasing an additional 91,116 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,678,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,555,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bristow Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,331,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,885,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristow Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,224,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,387,000 after buying an additional 215,214 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Bristow Group by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,685,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bristow Group

(Get Free Report)

Bristow Group Inc provides vertical flight solutions. The company primarily offers aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies and government agencies. It also provides personnel transportation, search and rescue, medevac, ad hoc helicopter, fixed wing transportation, unmanned systems, and ad-hoc helicopter services, as well as logistical and maintenance support, training services, and flight and maintenance crews.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bristow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.