Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 46,733 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

Greenland Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 56.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 46,733 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,044,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,704,977,000 after purchasing an additional 702,713 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,243,438,000 after buying an additional 2,297,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CMS Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,020,765 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,440,000 after buying an additional 130,059 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,483,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $336,762,000 after acquiring an additional 753,173 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 29.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,407,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,911,000 after acquiring an additional 783,077 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMS shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price target on CMS Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised CMS Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.36.

Insider Transactions at CMS Energy

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $289,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 64,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,656,849.73. This trade represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares in the company, valued at $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CMS opened at $74.28 on Wednesday. CMS Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $63.97 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.42.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. CMS Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.800-3.870 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.600 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

