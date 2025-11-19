Greenland Capital Management LP Increases Holdings in Match Group Inc. $MTCH

Greenland Capital Management LP increased its position in Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 195.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,477 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Match Group were worth $5,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,281,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Match Group by 64.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,565,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $298,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738,509 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 15,523.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,488,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465,877 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at $77,783,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Match Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 12,321,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,362 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Match Group

In other news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 5,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total transaction of $203,796.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,926 shares in the company, valued at $823,979.08. This trade represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 6,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $245,043.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 23,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $871,964.80. This represents a 21.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Match Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Match Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Match Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

Match Group Price Performance

MTCH stock opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. Match Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $39.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Match Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Match Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.51%.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

