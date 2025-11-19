Greenland Capital Management LP Trims Position in Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. $BAM

Greenland Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 975.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,765,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,463,000 after buying an additional 1,601,155 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 62.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,755,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,571,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,441 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 461.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,722,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,866 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Brookfield Asset Management by 58.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,360,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246,011 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,363,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,012 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $71.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $62.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.32.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $49.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 1 year low of $41.78 and a 1 year high of $64.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.35.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 55.92%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Asset Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.38%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

