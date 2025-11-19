Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $4.18 Million in SL Green Realty Corporation $SLG

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in SL Green Realty Corporation (NYSE:SLG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 67,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,176,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in SL Green Realty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,878,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SL Green Realty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,113,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $641,238,000 after buying an additional 283,009 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Corp acquired a new position in SL Green Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,540,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 633.1% in the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 162,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,364,000 after acquiring an additional 140,157 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 8.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,695,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,851,000 after acquiring an additional 130,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank set a $66.00 price target on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research report on Monday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.33.

SL Green Realty Price Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $44.58 on Wednesday. SL Green Realty Corporation has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $80.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.89. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4,462.46 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.24. SL Green Realty had a net margin of 1.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. The business had revenue of $244.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corporation will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

SL Green Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.9%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30,900.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $59,115.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SL Green Realty Profile

(Free Report)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

Featured Articles

