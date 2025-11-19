Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Terreno Realty Corporation $TRNO

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty Corporation (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of Terreno Realty worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNO. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 233.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 13,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Terreno Realty by 188.6% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 36,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty in the first quarter valued at $3,651,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Terreno Realty during the 1st quarter worth $7,613,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 4,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total value of $285,242.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 119,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,942.55. The trade was a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Terreno Realty from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Terreno Realty in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Terreno Realty in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Terreno Realty Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of TRNO stock opened at $60.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.62. Terreno Realty Corporation has a twelve month low of $48.18 and a twelve month high of $69.20.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.34. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 59.56%.The firm had revenue of $116.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.62 million. Research analysts forecast that Terreno Realty Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Terreno Realty Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Investors of record on Monday, December 15th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 15th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.03%.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

