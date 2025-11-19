Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 4,076 Shares of Crh Plc $CRH

Greenland Capital Management LP lowered its position in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) by 14.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,294 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,076 shares during the quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRH during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of CRH by 59.9% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in CRH by 255.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd bought a new position in CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of CRH to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on CRH from $110.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on CRH from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on CRH from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.54.

NYSE CRH opened at $108.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $115.69 and its 200-day moving average is $104.68. Crh Plc has a one year low of $76.75 and a one year high of $121.99. The firm has a market cap of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.32.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The construction company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.27. CRH had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. CRH has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.490-5.720 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Crh Plc will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 21st. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.11%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

