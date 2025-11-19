Greenland Capital Management LP Sells 113,906 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL

Greenland Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 47.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 125,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,906 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $2,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,270,000 after acquiring an additional 92,909 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 87.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,288,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after purchasing an additional 600,633 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $6,963,000. Legato Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 187.6% in the first quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 105,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 68,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the first quarter valued at about $7,259,000. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.89.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BNL opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.15. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.96 and a twelve month high of $18.87.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $114.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.89 million. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 2.91%. Broadstone Net Lease has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.490-1.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 246.81%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

