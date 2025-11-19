Greenland Capital Management LP Takes Position in CubeSmart $CUBE

Greenland Capital Management LP bought a new position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 82,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,503,000.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 308.2% during the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in CubeSmart by 1,776.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in CubeSmart by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 737.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUBE. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $45.00 target price on CubeSmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on CubeSmart from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on CubeSmart from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.94.
Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $36.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 0.99. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $34.24 and a twelve month high of $50.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.79 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00.
CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $285.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.57 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 35.44%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.
