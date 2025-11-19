Greenland Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,610 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.6% in the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 36,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 6.9% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A&I Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.9% in the second quarter. A&I Financial Services LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PECO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NASDAQ PECO opened at $34.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.75. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.40 and a twelve month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $182.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.19 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.650 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 196.97%.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

Further Reading

