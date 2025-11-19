Greenland Capital Management LP Boosts Position in Cousins Properties Incorporated $CUZ

Greenland Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ – Free Report) by 950.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 254,621 shares during the quarter. Cousins Properties accounts for about 0.9% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUZ. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cousins Properties by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,292 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Cousins Properties by 16.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cousins Properties by 119.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 93,386 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 77.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,897,000 after buying an additional 42,932 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 27,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Cousins Properties from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Cousins Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, October 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUZ opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $32.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.36.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. The firm had revenue of $248.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.70 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.27%. Cousins Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Cousins Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 3rd were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.1%. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 365.71%.

In other Cousins Properties news, CAO Jeffrey D. Symes sold 4,612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total transaction of $135,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,077.40. The trade was a 25.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cousins Properties Incorporated ("Cousins") is a fully integrated, self-administered, and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

