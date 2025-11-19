Greenland Capital Management LP Buys 18,917 Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. $ESS

Greenland Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 630.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,917 shares during the period. Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ESS. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $31,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essex Property Trust in the second quarter worth $34,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESS stock opened at $253.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.17. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $243.25 and a 52 week high of $316.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.82.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $473.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.11 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 45.46% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Essex Property Trust has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.930-4.030 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 15.890-15.990 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were issued a $2.57 dividend. This represents a $10.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.12%.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group cut their target price on Essex Property Trust from $295.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $301.50 to $305.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $294.00 to $284.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.53.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

