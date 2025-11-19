Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $10.65 Million in EastGroup Properties, Inc. $EGP

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 63,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $10,651,000. EastGroup Properties makes up about 1.1% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,456,000. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC raised its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1,058.6% during the 1st quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 621,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,443,000 after purchasing an additional 567,678 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,318,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,184,000 after purchasing an additional 342,620 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in EastGroup Properties by 176.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 493,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,867,000 after purchasing an additional 314,738 shares during the period. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in EastGroup Properties during the 1st quarter worth $52,065,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $180.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on EastGroup Properties from $187.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at EastGroup Properties

In related news, EVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 2,000 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,630 shares in the company, valued at $3,610,250. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EastGroup Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EGP opened at $179.93 on Wednesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.67 and a 1 year high of $188.89. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 0.01.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.01). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $182.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. EastGroup Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.940-8.980 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 2.300-2.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EastGroup Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This is a boost from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 130.25%.

EastGroup Properties Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

