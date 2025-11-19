Greenland Capital Management LP Invests $13.32 Million in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Greenland Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 127,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,317,000. WEC Energy Group accounts for about 1.4% of Greenland Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,945,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,162,348,000 after acquiring an additional 816,243 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 40.4% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 40,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,729 shares in the last quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 92,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,855 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,276,000 after buying an additional 10,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho set a $125.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Cowen began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.21.

WEC Energy Group Stock Down 0.2%

WEC opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.94 and a twelve month high of $118.18. The company has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.95.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 17.75%. Sell-side analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.49%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

