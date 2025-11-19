HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF $VDE

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,595 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 165.4% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 984.6% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 263.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Up 0.9%

VDE opened at $128.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.20 and its 200-day moving average is $122.06. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $103.07 and a 52-week high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.77.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

