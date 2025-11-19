HHM Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. The trade was a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,129,506.30. This trade represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 623,112 shares of company stock valued at $97,592,605. Corporate insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. HSBC increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.28.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $167.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $398.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 398.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.63. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.26 and a 1-year high of $207.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.59.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 28.11%.The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.