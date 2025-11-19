Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 45,103 Shares of NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,231 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 45,103 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $19,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 952.6% during the 2nd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 441 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6%

NKE stock opened at $62.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.19. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $52.28 and a one year high of $82.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The footwear maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.96 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 6.23%.NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Citigroup raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp bought 16,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.09 per share, with a total value of $1,002,753.50. Following the purchase, the director owned 21,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,980.92. This trade represents a 308.32% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 86,078 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total value of $5,577,854.40. Following the sale, the chairman directly owned 647,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,965,452. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

