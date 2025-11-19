AbbVie Inc. $ABBV Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at $1,819,154,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in AbbVie by 550.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,332,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,521 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,646,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,068,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519,187 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 177,298,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,910,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380,842 shares during the period. Finally, Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $581,817,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $220.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $250.00 price target on AbbVie and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 9th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AbbVie from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.14.

AbbVie Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $233.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $225.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $204.57. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $163.81 and a 1 year high of $244.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 31st. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $15.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 699.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.00 earnings per share. AbbVie has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.320-3.360 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 16th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 16th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 524.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

