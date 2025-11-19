Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust $DIA

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 18.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $996,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Sykon Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the second quarter worth about $8,365,000. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $461.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20 and a beta of 0.91. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $366.32 and a 12 month high of $484.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $466.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $447.41.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

