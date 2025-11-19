Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,001 Shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,001 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 17,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 6,340 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 1,630.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 342,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after acquiring an additional 322,732 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 183.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 101,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 65,800 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 255.3% during the second quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 62,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 44,850 shares during the period.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:CGCV opened at $29.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.93 and a 1-year high of $30.80.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th were paid a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

