Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 38.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Compass Financial Services Inc grew its position in Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 8,184 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.18, for a total transaction of $4,666,353.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 41,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,669,312.16. The trade was a 16.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 10,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.60, for a total value of $6,034,465.20. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,649 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,576.40. This trade represents a 55.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,229 shares of company stock worth $43,323,118. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $612.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Caterpillar from $506.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $650.00 to $730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $600.94.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT opened at $546.75 on Wednesday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $267.30 and a 52-week high of $596.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $511.40 and a 200 day moving average of $431.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.51.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.43. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 47.16% and a net margin of 14.34%.The firm had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

