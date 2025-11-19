Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Posts Earnings Results

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX 21.10 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Polar Capital had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 32.10%.

Polar Capital Stock Down 0.5%

POLR opened at GBX 521.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 524.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 478.94. The firm has a market cap of £499.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.14. Polar Capital has a fifty-two week low of GBX 340.50 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 590.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POLR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Polar Capital from GBX 560 to GBX 640 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Polar Capital from GBX 600 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their price target on shares of Polar Capital from GBX 510 to GBX 625 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Polar Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 630.

About Polar Capital

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.