Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $450,000 Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 25.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 62.5% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 30,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after buying an additional 11,696 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,300,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,736,976,000 after purchasing an additional 350,298 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,643,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ADP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $303.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.67.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP David Foskett sold 1,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total transaction of $407,190.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 11,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,891.17. This represents a 10.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 597 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.90, for a total value of $177,249.30. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 10,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,129,622.90. The trade was a 5.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 52,516 shares of company stock worth $15,632,410 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $249.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $278.43 and its 200 day moving average is $297.92. The firm has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $247.21 and a 52-week high of $329.93.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. Research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.54. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.13%.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

