Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $47,000. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 56,471 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.81, for a total value of $10,041,108.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 178,013 shares in the company, valued at $31,652,491.53. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $200.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $482.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.77. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $200.30.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 27.26% and a return on equity of 32.73%. As a group, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 50.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNJ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $167.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $213.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.05.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

