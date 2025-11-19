Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EFIV. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 466,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,974,000 after purchasing an additional 109,350 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 537.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 47,425 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 24.2% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,308,000 after buying an additional 37,692 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 263,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,444,000 after acquiring an additional 32,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,156,000.

Get SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFIV opened at $63.81 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 52 week low of $46.17 and a 52 week high of $66.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.37. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.