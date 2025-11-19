Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,335 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthShield Partners LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 99.2% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Rossby Financial LCC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 342.5% during the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SPMO opened at $115.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a one year low of $78.25 and a one year high of $124.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.19.
Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.
