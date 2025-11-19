Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 5,414 Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust $GLDM

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 34.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,414 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GLDM. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth $38,000.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $80.57 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.65. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1-year low of $51.24 and a 1-year high of $86.75.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.