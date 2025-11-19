Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Invests $719,000 in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Nebius Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Nebius Group by 125.0% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Nebius Group by 102.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NBIS shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Nebius Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.67.

Nebius Group Stock Up 5.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $90.54 on Wednesday. Nebius Group N.V. has a 12 month low of $18.31 and a 12 month high of $141.10. The company has a current ratio of 14.70, a quick ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.37.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company’s services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

