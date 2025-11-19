Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 15,449 Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF $QQMG

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQMG – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 15,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth $221,000. SFM LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter worth about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Hill Island Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $390,000. Finally, Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF stock opened at $41.30 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $27.34 and a 12-month high of $44.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.0422 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%.

The Invesco ESG NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 ESG index. The fund tracks an index of NASDAQ-100 stocks screened and weighted based on various environmental, social, and governance criteria. QQMG was launched on Oct 27, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

