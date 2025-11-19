First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $2.69 EPS

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($2.69), FiscalAI reports. First Guaranty Bancshares had a negative return on equity of 4.73% and a negative net margin of 4.49%.The company had revenue of $24.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 million.

FGBI stock opened at $5.24 on Wednesday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.23 million, a P/E ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. First Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently -3.96%.

In other news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds purchased 31,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.80. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,947,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,677,568.20. This trade represents a 1.62% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Edgar R. Smith III acquired 141,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.05 per share, with a total value of $1,137,690.40. Following the purchase, the director owned 328,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,642,573.50. The trade was a 75.60% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing . Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 203,440 shares of company stock worth $1,637,692. Corporate insiders own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,048 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of First Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell”.

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

