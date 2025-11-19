Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $812,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust $BCAT

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 83.3% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 1,748.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 6.7% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BCAT opened at $13.98 on Wednesday. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a $0.2649 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

