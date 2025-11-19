Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ Shares Acquired by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for 3.0% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $25,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 8,598,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $778,542,000 after buying an additional 4,013,382 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 458.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,252,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,669,771 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,858,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,254,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,842 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 33.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,696,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $425,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,304 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,384.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 879,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,641,000 after purchasing an additional 820,378 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.03% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.19. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $76.92 and a 52-week high of $99.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

