Empirical Finance LLC Buys 375 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,970 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $10,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 51,350 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $7,179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 9.2% during the second quarter. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oracle by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,937 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth about $239,000. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, October 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $322.26.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $641,958.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,443,394.75. This trade represents a 7.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stuart Levey sold 19,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,927,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 18,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,700. The trade was a 51.74% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,254 shares of company stock valued at $60,227,807. Corporate insiders own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL stock opened at $220.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $629.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $278.80 and its 200 day moving average is $235.46. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $118.86 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 72.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. Research analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

