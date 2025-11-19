Intrust Bank NA Buys Shares of 2,626 The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX

Intrust Bank NA purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,626 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Summitry LLC boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 68.9% during the 2nd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 6,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 794,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,666,000 after purchasing an additional 142,230 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 16,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $79.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.91 and a beta of 0.75. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.94 and a 1-year high of $124.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.06). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 21.64%.The business had revenue of $178.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DSGX shares. CIBC reduced their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. TD Securities began coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Friday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.70.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

